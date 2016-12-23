bunkered.co.uk
 
6 of golf's most notable sackings

6 of golf’s most notable sackings

By on December 23, 2016
144th Open Championship - Final Round

5. Luke Donald

We’re used to hearing stories of players sacking caddies but not the other way around, especially when it’s a partnership that won £18million in prize money over six years. That’s exactly what happened to Luke Donald when, after the 2015 Deutsche Bank Championship, his caddie John McLaren told him he felt it was time to move on.

