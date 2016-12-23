6 of golf’s most notable sackings

In one of the more extreme cases of caddie sacking, Jessica Korda fired her caddie in the middle of the third round of the 2013 US Women’s Open. Korda and her caddie Jason Gilroyed had several disagreements during the outward half, so she decided to turn to her boyfriend Johnny DelPrete as a replacement. She told him to “grab the bag and let’s go”.
A day in the life of…
European Tour press chief Michael Gibbons
Marc Warren on his sporting hero, lucky
charms and who’d play him in Hollywood…
