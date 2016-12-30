bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Listicle / Tiger Woods’ 19 worst fashion disasters

Tiger Woods’ 19 worst fashion disasters

By on December 30, 2016
TigerWoodsBonJovi

14. The WORST blue shirt

Pictured alongside another celebrity – this time Jon Bon Jovi at the 2012 Tiger Jam – sadly this was a shirt that Woods had the option to wear. Faded blue jeans and white trainers completed the look, and left us wondering how Lindsey Vonn could let him out of the house looking like that.

Prev 14 of 19 Next
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

bunkered Golf Magazine