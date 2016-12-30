bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Listicle / Tiger Woods’ 19 worst fashion disasters

Tiger Woods’ 19 worst fashion disasters

By on December 30, 2016
TigerWoodsBlackWhiteShirt

15. Black & white pattern

A year earlier, there was another – but less glaring – fashion disaster. Tiger chose to wear this horrific black and white patterned shirt. Still, at least there was not a single piece of denim in sight.

Prev 15 of 19 Next
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

bunkered Golf Magazine