Tiger Woods’ 19 worst fashion disasters

By on December 30, 2016
TigerTightShirt

16. Tight black t-shirt

As part of their promotion for a new line of Nike golf gear in 2014, Tiger and Rory McIlroy were on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, playing a game that involved chipping balls at glass pictures of McIlroy and Fallon’s face. Tiger didn’t play – instead standing to the side in this very tight t-shirt.

