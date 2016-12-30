bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Listicle / Tiger Woods’ 19 worst fashion disasters

Tiger Woods’ 19 worst fashion disasters

By on December 30, 2016
woods_600_jeans

17. Bad jeans #1

At last, what we’re all waiting for: the jeans. Also in 2014, Woods paid a visit to his Bluejack National to survey its progress and, in doing so, wore some awful jeans. Oh, and did we mention the white belt? FYI, now open, Bluejack National allows players to wear jeans.

Prev 17 of 19 Next
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

bunkered Golf Magazine