bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Listicle / Tiger Woods’ 19 worst fashion disasters

Tiger Woods’ 19 worst fashion disasters

By on December 30, 2016
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

19. Bad jeans #3

And finally, here are some more awful jeans for you pleasure, taken while Tiger was attending an NFL game with Lindsey Vonn. If you haven’t seen enough Tiger Woods denim, be sure to check out Golf Digest’s unauthorised history of Tiger Woods jeans.

Prev 19 of 19 Next
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

bunkered Golf Magazine