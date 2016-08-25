bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Listicle / Top-10 Toughest Holes in Scottish Golf

Top-10 Toughest Holes in Scottish Golf

By on August 25, 2016
3rd Prestwick

5. 3rd, Prestwick

This brilliant hole, with the Pow Burn a feature all down the right-hand side, is a lot more demanding than its length suggests. “The ‘Cardinal Bunker’ is a huge expanse of sand faced by railway sleepers and stretching the entire width of the fairway. Blind shots, water and masses of sand. Good luck.

Prev 6 of 10 Next

1 Comment

  1. Mark

    January 7, 2017 at 10:20 am

    From the black tees this is definitely a monster hole but from the regular tees not so hard chance of birdie or eagle regular tees 230 tee shot max stay short of bunkers hardest part of this hole is second shot if you don’t get over the railway sleepers you will have a struggle. A hole you need to play smart I personally think the 10th and 13th are harder holes especially if you are into the wind. I would say from hole 7 to 13 is the hardest part of the course this is a must play course and definitely take a caddie

    Reply
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

bunkered Golf Magazine