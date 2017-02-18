Q: You’ve become a real cult figure, too. It seems like people can’t get enough ‘Beef’. How much are you enjoying that?

A: It’s mad, man. Mad. I could never have dreamed of having that kind of following or that much support. The best thing about it is that has all been so positive.

Even if I’m not playing well, it’s just nice comment after nice comment as I’m walking off the green or onto the next hole. I can’t really describe it. It’s just mad.

Q: People seem to like how down-to-Earth and ‘ordinary’ a bloke you are. You like a beer and that sort of thing. You’ve also come from quite a humble background. Your dad was a bus driver, your mum was a dinner lady. Do you think people relate to you more because of that?

A: Yeah, I guess I’ve probably not had the most normal route into the game, or not the route that a lot of people expect a professional golfer to have.

It’s just really important to me to remember where I’ve come from. As I’ve said to a few people, I’m just a geezer who plays golf, man.

I love playing the game. I’ve loved it since I was a kid. I don’t think of myself as being particularly different. I think I’m just a pretty normal guy, who happens to play golf for a living.

Q: Is it fair to say that you only change as much as you want to change when you get a degree of success?

A: Yeah, I mean you’ve got to have a level head about these things and not think you’re anything special.

I honestly feel that it’s part of my job to give back and talk to people and have photos with them because the more you give back, the more people will want to come to golf tournaments and get involved.

I’m the kind of person that, no matter what I do, I want people to join in, whether I’m playing football with my mates or playing golf. The more the merrier, that’s the way I always see it.

Q: How much do you enjoy seeing people dressed as you at golf tournaments? Or that kid who dressed up as you for Halloween? That must be pretty cool?

A: Oh yeah, man, it’s amazing. I loved that picture of the kid particularly. I saw it on Twitter and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s cool’. So I showed it to a few people, that kind of thing.

Then I showed it to my girlfriend and she went, ‘Look, they’ve even put a belly on him’. I hadn’t even noticed that until then!

I was like, ‘Yeah, I think I like that kid a little bit less now’. [laughs] I’m kidding, man, I’m kidding. I thought it was absolutely brilliant.

More Reading