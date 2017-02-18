Q: What does your girlfriend make of all the attention? I mean, sure, it’s been an adjustment for you but it must have been an adjustment for her, too?

A: Yeah, she thinks it’s great. At first, I think we both found it a bit odd but we’re more used to it now. It’s a bit like when you first start playing in tournaments you’ve got to learn to deal with your nerves.

To begin with, you’re like, ‘man, what’s going on’ but after a while you get used to it. I think it’s one of those things where, the more you put yourself in uncomfortable positions, the more comfortable you get.

Q: Still, it must be hard to go incognito these days?

Yeah, I mean, it’s pretty obvious that it’s me [laughs]. But I don’t mind it. It doesn’t bother me at all.

I’m happy to stop and have a chat with people or take a picture. That sort of thing’s cool. It means a lot to me.

Q: Where’s the strangest place you’ve been recognised?

A: My mates and I went to a chicken wing festival a few months back and I remember thinking, ‘Surely it won’t happen here’.

Q: Sorry, a chicken wing festival?!

A: Yeah, man! It’s amazing. It’s called Wing Fest and takes place in Dalston, in Hackney. We were getting given these wings and people were coming up for a chat and stuff like that.

I couldn’t even go to the toilet, man! They had these outdoor urinals that they put in for guys that go to music festivals. They’re in a big circle and there’s, like, five or six different urinals all around them.

Anyway, I’m standing at one of them having a piss and this guy comes up and he’s like, ‘BEEEEEF!’ That was funny.

Q: What about strange fan requests?

A: Well, there was a guy at the British Masters who asked me to sign his forehead.

Q: His forehead?

A: Yeah, I was like, ‘But it’s a permanent marker’. He went, ‘I don’t mind’, so I did it. He must have had to scrub it pretty hard to get rid of it. Maybe it’s still there, who knows?

Q: You seem like the sort of guy that doesn’t get his feathers ruffled by anything but there must be something that grinds your gears? Idiots on Twitter presumably?

A: Yeah, you can get some of that but I try not to pay too much notice. I just don’t like it when people are out of order to one another, or make judgments about other people. Stuff like that.

I mean, there was a guy earlier this year on Twitter who called me a clown and said that I was bad for the game and stuff like that and I was like, ‘Mate, you don’t even know me’.

How am I bad for the game? Because I like to smile and talk to people? I dunno.

More Reading