bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Uncategorized / Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston on partying, beards,
walk-on tunes & chicken wing festivals

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston on partying, beards,
walk-on tunes & chicken wing festivals

By on February 18, 2017

145th Open Championship - Day Three

Q: What does your girlfriend make of all the attention? I mean, sure, it’s been an adjustment for you but it must have been an adjustment for her, too?

A: Yeah, she thinks it’s great. At first, I think we both found it a bit odd but we’re more used to it now. It’s a bit like when you first start playing in tournaments you’ve got to learn to deal with your nerves.

To begin with, you’re like, ‘man, what’s going on’ but after a while you get used to it. I think it’s one of those things where, the more you put yourself in uncomfortable positions, the more comfortable you get.

Q: Still, it must be hard to go incognito these days?

Yeah, I mean, it’s pretty obvious that it’s me [laughs]. But I don’t mind it. It doesn’t bother me at all.

I’m happy to stop and have a chat with people or take a picture. That sort of thing’s cool. It means a lot to me.

145th Open Championship - Day Four

Q: Where’s the strangest place you’ve been recognised?

A: My mates and I went to a chicken wing festival a few months back and I remember thinking, ‘Surely it won’t happen here’.

Q: Sorry, a chicken wing festival?!

A: Yeah, man! It’s amazing. It’s called Wing Fest and takes place in Dalston, in Hackney. We were getting given these wings and people were coming up for a chat and stuff like that.

I couldn’t even go to the toilet, man! They had these outdoor urinals that they put in for guys that go to music festivals. They’re in a big circle and there’s, like, five or six different urinals all around them.

Anyway, I’m standing at one of them having a piss and this guy comes up and he’s like, ‘BEEEEEF!’ That was funny.

Q: What about strange fan requests?

A: Well, there was a guy at the British Masters who asked me to sign his forehead.

PGA Championship - Preview Day 2

Q: His forehead?

A: Yeah, I was like, ‘But it’s a permanent marker’. He went, ‘I don’t mind’, so I did it. He must have had to scrub it pretty hard to get rid of it. Maybe it’s still there, who knows?

Q: You seem like the sort of guy that doesn’t get his feathers ruffled by anything but there must be something that grinds your gears? Idiots on Twitter presumably?

A: Yeah, you can get some of that but I try not to pay too much notice. I just don’t like it when people are out of order to one another, or make judgments about other people. Stuff like that.

I mean, there was a guy earlier this year on Twitter who called me a clown and said that I was bad for the game and stuff like that and I was like, ‘Mate, you don’t even know me’.

How am I bad for the game? Because I like to smile and talk to people? I dunno.

<<< PREVIOUS PAGE                       NEXT PAGE >>>

Michael McEwan

Michael McEwan

Assistant Editor at bunkered golf magazine
Michael McEwan is the assistant editor of bunkered and its sister publications Scottish Club Golfer and English Club Golfer. He is also a frequent contributor to www.bunkered.co.uk.
Michael McEwan

@BunkeredOnline

More Reading

Bookmark and Share
Related Items
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>