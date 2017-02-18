Q: Is there anything you’re scared of or superstitious about?

A: I don’t like spiders too much. I just walk off if I see one. Nah, don’t like them at all. I don’t think I’m particularly superstitious.

One thing I’ve noticed myself doing is sitting at the same table in the players’ lounge every time I go in it. So, at the start of the week, the table I sit at is the one I go straight for the rest of the week. No reason, it’s just a stupid habit.

Q: There’s been some talk of golfers arriving on the first tee to their own walk-on music. Would you be up for that?

A: Oh man, that would be so good! Definitely!

Q: What would be your theme song?

A: I’d probably have to change it every single week depending where we are or what the mood’s like. But, yeah, some hip-hop or funk probably. I’d love to roll out to a James Brown song.

Q: Let’s talk about the beard. After this year, it’s here to stay, right?

A: [Laughs] Yeah, man, for sure. It’s one of those things that I had tried a few times over the past couple of years but as soon as it got too long, I got a bit fed up of it.

It was a bit long at the end of last season, around October time, and a few of the other players and caddies made some passing comments about it. Funny stuff, you know? Anyway, I thought, ‘We’ve got the off-season coming up – maybe I’ll just let it grow out and see what they say when we come back out’. I figured we could have a bit of fun with it.

So, I left it, grew it out as much as possible and, when we got to the desert, everyone thought it was really funny, so I decided to keep it. Anyway, and I promise you this isn’t made up, I was playing a practice round at Valderrama and I remember saying, ‘It’s getting on my nerves, I’m going to get rid of it when I get home’.

Anyway, I obviously won that week and I got some messages saying, ‘Your beard is bad for the game’ and ‘Why have you got a beard? It looks awful’ and ‘You’re meant to be a golfer’ and all that kind of thing, so I just thought, ‘You know what, I think I’ll keep it now’. I mean, bad for the game? It’s just a beard, man!

Q: What about the nickname? How did you end up being called ‘Beef’?

A: It happened when I was about 12. I used to grow my hair out quite long and it would go a bit Afro-y, probably because I’m got some Jamaican ancestry in me.

Anyway, this one time, it had got quite long and curly and one of my mates at my golf club came up to me and said, ‘Look at the state of you! It’s like you’ve got a big bit of beef on your head.

You’ve got a beef head.’ And that was it. He told a few other people and it just stuck. It’s since been shortened to ‘Beef’ and, yeah, everyone calls me by it. It’s cool, I like it.

