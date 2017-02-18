Q: Not to get too serious but things weren’t quite so rosy a couple of years ago. I remember you once saying that you couldn’t afford to buy Christmas presents and things like that. It is hard to believe how far you’ve come?

A: Yeah, definitely. I think most golfers can relate to having rough moments and, certainly, back then, it was really tough. I can remember played an event in South Africa at the start of December and it was a case of miss the cut and I won’t be able to afford the Christmas presents.

Luckily, I made it and everything worked out fine but that’s the side of professional golf that I don’t think a lot of people see. It’s also helped me to stay grounded, you know?

I can remember what it was like to be in that position and I don’t ever want to end up back there, so it forces you to keep working hard. You can’t afford to get complacent or take anything for granted.

Q: No such problems this year, of course. So, let’s look towards next year. What are the goals? How do you one-up this year?

A: It’s just about trying to win again, man. Get another win. I don’t really set many goals.

I just want to play good golf, try and win, and use the experience that I’ve gained this year to keep improving and get up the rankings.

Q: You always look like you’re having fun on the golf course. What’s the secret? How can people be a bit more ‘Beef’?

A: You know, I can get wound up sometimes. If I’m not playing as well as I know I can, it frustrates me because I’m competitive and I want to win.

Like, the last four events of the season, I was so annoyed at myself because I didn’t feel like I’d done myself justice and I’d come off the course and I’d need to be on my own for ten minutes or so just to chill out and calm back down.

I’d tell myself, ‘You know what, there are much worse things happening’. I’d remind myself that there’s lots of rough stuff happening in places like Syria and all that and I’d give myself a shake and realise how lucky I am to be doing what I do.

It’s good to have passion and want to be the best you can be but you’ve got to keep things in perspective, man. I mean, it’s just golf, isn’t it?

