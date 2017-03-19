Eric Brown: Scottish golf’s forgotten man

After working on the railways during World War II, Brown intended to join the police force. Those plans were scuppered when he failed his medical after doctors discovered a shadow on his lungs. He instead took a job in Glasgow working as a clubmaker and designer for John Letters. He also continued to excel in sport, both on the football pitch, where he played semi-professionally, and particularly on the golf course.

He won the first post-War Scottish Amateur Championship and turned professional soon thereafter. Back then, of course, there was no European Tour, so most British-based professionals competed in PGA events – but only after serving a five-year ‘apprenticeship’. Not prepared to put his career on hold, Brown entered events overseas instead, playing in Italy, Switzerland, France, Germany, Belgium – anywhere he could get a start.

Around the same time, he met his wife, Joan, a singer from Belfast. They met by chance in Rothesay and married in Belfast in 1951 (above). They spent their honeymoon in Switzerland, where Eric played in – and won – the Swiss Open (now better known as the European Masters and still played at Crans-sur-Sierre).

After being attached to a couple of clubs in England, including one near London where Colleen was born, Eric and Joan moved back to Scotland, where he took a job at Buchanan Castle Golf Club. Originally, they lived on the club estate but moved to Bearsden in the north of Glasgow after their son, David, was born.

“On my 21st birthday, for example, he sent me a telegram” – Colleen

“I hit my first-ever shot at Buchanan Castle,” recalls Colleen. “I had a little club that dad made me and one of those plastic balls with all the holes in them. He used to bet people sixpence that I could hit it over one of the fences and, if I did it, I got to keep the money.”

Still, competitive golf meant that Brown was rarely at home. Birthdays and Christmases would go by without him there. “I remember somebody bringing us a tape recorder one time so we could record Christmas messages to send to him when he was out in the USA,” says Colleen. “You have to remember, there was no internet and no mobile phones in those days. You had to find other, more basic ways to keep in touch. On my 21st birthday, for example, he sent me a telegram.

“Mum raised us pretty much on her own but that was life. It didn’t seem different because we didn’t know any different. You’d see other kids who had what I guess you’d describe as a ‘normal life’ and they’d all go away on their summer holidays to somewhere sunny. Our summer holidays were wherever the Open was on.”

