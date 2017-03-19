Eric Brown: Scottish golf’s forgotten man

Naturally, this domestic arrangement often made for tense times in the Brown household.

“It could be stressful because, if he wasn’t playing well, dad’s mood wouldn’t be terribly good,” adds Colleen. “He had a very hot temper but was one of these people who, once he exploded, that was it and it was quickly forgotten about. Mum, on the other hand, was very slow to come to the boil and was equally slow to settle back down, so it made for some interesting times. I can remember once going to my mum and saying, ‘When’s daddy going away again?’ – that’s how tense it could get.”

Colleen recalls another incident when she came home from school one lunchtime. “We were doing the dishes and I don’t know quite how it started but an argument broke out and tempers got a little frayed,” she says. “Anyway, mum ended up throwing a plate at dad. He ducked, it hit the wall, smashed, and right then, he did the worst thing he could have done – laughed. Of course, that only made mum more angry, and she carried on shouting at him. I hot-footed it back to school and, by the time I got home, it had calmed down again.

“He didn’t suffer fools and if you weren’t pulling your weight, you would be told on no uncertain terms about it” – Colleen

“The biggest problem was that dad was the greatest procrastinator in the world and mum always had to keep on his case. You know, ‘Have you entered this tournament?’, ‘Have you sent away that form?’, ‘Have you dealt with this?’ The usual stuff. Of course, dad’s response was always the same: ‘Aye, I’m just going to’.

“On the one hand, he was a complex man; on the other, he was very straightforward. He didn’t suffer fools and if you weren’t pulling your weight, you would be told on no uncertain terms about it. Equally, he was very compassionate, very caring.

“He expected other people to be as honest as he was and it was always a huge disappointment to him when they weren’t. He instilled in David and me from a very early age that you don’t lie and you don’t cheat. I always remember him saying to the two of us, ‘If you cheat, the only person you are cheating is yourself’.”

***

What is often overlooked in discussions about Eric Brown is the fact that he was an exceptionally talented and successful golfer. Alan Herron, the long-standing Scottish sportswriter, knew him well and describes him as “the most natural player” he ever saw. “He was a player entirely of his own making,” adds Herron.

“He was the most exciting player on the tour at that time, too. His was the first name that every other player looked for on the leaderboard. Guys like Dai Rees, Harry Weetman, Peter Alliss – they all knew that I was friendly with him and, when they saw me, their opening question was always the same: ‘How’s the Bomber doing?’”

