Eric Brown: Scottish golf’s forgotten man

Herron’s fellow sportswriter Renton Laidlaw agrees. “Together, with John Panton, Eric was the standard-bearer for Scottish golf in those days,” he says. “He was, for a while, the most outstanding golfer in the world. When he was at his peak, he was untouchable. He played a swashbuckling type of golf. He never played safe. He tried everything and went at everything – sometimes to his own detriment. He only knew one way to play: full on. He was immensely entertaining and the crowds loved him for it.”

Between 1956 and 1968, he won the Scottish PGA Championship eight times: seven outright and once, in 1966, shared with Panton. He also won the Northern Open five times, as well as many other titles. One thing that eluded him, however, was major glory. He played in the Open 20 times between 1948 and 1971, amassing six top tens, including consecutive third place finishes in 1957 and 1958.

“He was, for a while, the most outstanding golfer in the world” – Renton Laidlaw

The first of those came at St Andrews, where he opened with four successive birdie-threes as he reached the turn in 30. He came home in 37 and followed it up with a second round 72 to lead by one at halfway.

“As he started round three, everybody was starting to get pretty excited,” recalls Herron. “It was as he got to the top of his backswing on the second tee that somebody in the crowd shouted: “Come on Eric, ya beauty!” Well, the ball flew straight into a whin bush on the right hand side. Eric’s father-in-law, Charlie, ran straight up to it and I remember thinking, ‘He’s going to kick it out of there’. I had to chase after him to make sure he didn’t!” In the end, he finished third behind Bobby Locke and Peter Thomson, the latter having been out to win the Claret Jug for the fourth year on the spin.

“I remember Eric telling me that it would be, in his words, ‘a bloody miracle’ if a Scot ever won the Open in Scotland,” adds Herron. “He thought the pressure from the home crowd would be too much. Of course, Paul Lawrie went and did just that in 1999 but, sadly, Eric didn’t live to see it. I’ll bet he’d had loved it if he had.”

The following year, this time at Royal Lytham & St Annes, Brown again found himself in the mix for the title. He carded a 65 in the third round after covering the notoriously difficult back nine in 30. Harry Bannerman remembers it well. “That’s one of the toughest nines in golf,” he says, “but Eric made it look easy.”

