Eric Brown: Scottish golf’s forgotten man

He carried that momentum into the final round, where he started with three shots to make up on the leader, Thomson. Birdies at the ninth and 12th got him right into the mix only for things to start unravelling with just four holes to go.

“The 15th tee backs on to the course’s perimeter fence,” says Bannerman. “When Eric got there, there was a couple on the other side of it having a blazing row, shouting the odds at one another. Eric put his tee in the ground, turned, walked right up to the fence and shouted through it, ‘Would you pair pack it in? I’m trying to win the Open here’. But his concentration was broken and he drove it into the rough and ended up making a bogey-five. And then, of course, everyone knows what happened at 18.”

For those who don’t, Brown pulled out his driver and promptly drove his ball into the face of one of the bunkers down the left-hand side of the hole. Rather than attempt to splash out, he went for – and missed – the green with his second. He was eventually on in three, whereupon he proceeded to three-putt for a double-bogey six. A five would have got him into a play-off. A four would have won it for him outright.

“Every time he played, he played to win” – Alan Herron

“It was a horrible finish,” recalls Herron. “He said to me afterwards that he thought he had needed to make a three. I asked him if, in retrospect, he would he have taken a different approach. ‘Not at all,’ he said. ‘You’ve got to go for it, don’t you?’ That was typical of the man. Every time he played, he played to win.”

That was as close as Brown ever came to winning the Open and, in Herron’s mind, he never received the credit he was due. “I remember one incident that happened at the Centenary Open in St Andrews in 1960,” he says. “He opened with a 75. I got him after his round and we went into a bar just up the road from the Old Course for a half-pint of lager. We were sitting out front when this guy walked past and said to Eric, ‘Broon, you can play nane’.

Eric fixed him with a stare and said, ‘I think you should go and take a look at yourself in the mirror, pal, and ask yourself what you’ve done with your life’. Off the guy went but Eric was rattled. He said to me, ‘Here I am, doing my best, and that’s what I’ve got to put up with’. He left without finishing his drink. That’s just how it was. Eric was so good that, every time he teed up, people expected him to win. That’s a mark of just how good a player he was.”

