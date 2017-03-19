Eric Brown: Scottish golf’s forgotten man

For most people, Eric Brown is best known for his achievements in the Ryder Cup. He represented Great Britain four times as a player and twice as a captain. The contest brought out the best – and, depending on who you speak to, the worst – in Brown.

Describing his debut in 1953, he once said: “It’s been said that I hate the Americans, but that is a gross exaggeration. What I do admit to is having had a fierce determination to beat Americans – aye, even to show them no mercy when I had the chance. After all, British golfers had suffered thrashing after thrashing from our opposite numbers in the States. Part of our trouble was that we treated the Americans as super-golfers; some of us were defeated before we had even started. There was nothing like showing an American that you thought you were just as good as he was, and in each of the Ryder Cup matches in which I played I made it my business to do just that – by word and by deed.”

“What I do admit to is having had a fierce determination to beat Americans” – Eric Brown

Nowhere was that better illustrated than in the Saturday singles session at Wentworth in 1953. The second of the two sessions the Ryder Cup comprised in those days, it pitted debutant Brown against Lloyd Mangrum (above), the USA’s playing captain, in the third match out.

Mangrum, a winner of the US Open seven years prior, had been expected to win convincingly against his brash 28-year-old opponent but found himself two-down after 14. He hit back with birdies at the 15th and 16th to level matters and, after Brown hit back to win the 17th, the match went down the last. After Mangrum putted out for a five, Brown had two putts from six yards to win.

“Mangrum looked at me, at my ball, and then again at me, and said: ‘Do you think you can get down in two from there?’,” Brown later recalled. “A little puzzled, but not unduly disturbed, I replied: ‘I’m quite sure I can’. Some of the spectators were eager listeners to this exchange, which continued with Mangrum saying: ‘Well, let’s just see you hit one anyway’.

“I putted to within a foot of the hole, and naturally expected Mangrum to concede the putt and come over and shake hands. But there was no move from Lloyd; his face was inscrutable. ‘All right,’ I said to myself, ‘I’ll play it your way.’ I addressed the ball and, still looking down, said loudly enough for him and some of the spectators to hear: ‘You must be expecting me to drop down dead,’ and holed the putt. The victory was the greatest of my golfing career to that point.”

Across the four Ryder Cups he played, Brown played eight times, winning four (all of them singles).

