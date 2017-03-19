Eric Brown: Scottish golf’s forgotten man

At Royal Birkdale in 1969, he succeeded Dai Rees as Great Britain captain and was charged with stopping Sam Snead’s US side from making it six wins on the trot. He did just that. The match finished 16-16, the first time in its history that it had finished in a tie thanks to Jack Nicklaus’ famously sporting concession to Tony Jacklin. However, the match had started on a much more acrimonious note, with rumours abounding that Brown had instructed his players not to help look for any American balls that landed in the rough. Not so, according to his daughter Colleen.

“People got the wrong end of the stick about that,” she says. “What he said was to be very careful if they were looking because, if they stood on an American’s ball, it could be deemed that they did it deliberately for which there could have been all kinds of repercussions. Still, it got taken completely out of context and the whole thing just blew up. He took a lot of criticism because of the way it was reported and that hurt him.”

“He was very confrontational and generated a lot of the heat” – Neil Coles

Even so, Brown left his players in no doubt as to what he expected from them. “He was strong compared to captains before him,” said Brian Huggett in Behind The Ryder Cup, a comprehensive history of the match. “‘We’re going to beat this lot,’ he said in the locker room. He was a bold one and he’d say bold things to you. ‘Give them a whacking,’ he’d say and he’d use pretty strong words to back them up.”

“He was that kind of character,” added Neil Coles. “He said to us ‘just go and kill them’. He was very confrontational and generated a lot of the heat.”

“I found him embarrassing” – Brian Barnes

Not everyone in the team was impressed, however. “I found him embarrassing,” said Brian Barnes. “He hated the Yanks and it was win at all costs for him, but I was brought up in public school, to be a good loser and a good winner. Eric tried to get in my face and he just buggered me up completely.”

His success in stopping the rot of defeats resulted in Brown getting another go at the captaincy in 1971, this time at Old Warson County Club in St Louis. There was no to be no fairytale result this time, though, as Jay Hebert’s US side romped to an 18½-13½ win.

Harry Bannerman was one of three rookies on the team that year and recalls how things got off to a bad start almost from the moment the team arrived in America. “I remember we flew to St Louis, where an air-conditioned, chauffeur-driven limousine was waiting to pick up Tony Jacklin from the airport,” he said. “He grabbed his stuff, jumped in it and off he went to the hotel. Meanwhile, the rest of us were left to lug our bags into a bus in this torrid heat.

“He summoned Jacklin to his room and gave him a right bollocking” – Eric Brown

“We arrived at the hotel about an hour after Jacklin, whereupon Eric went straight up to the reception desk, demanding to know where he was. He summoned Jacklin to his room and gave him a right bollocking. ‘You’re a member of my team,’ he told him, ‘so you’ll bloody well travel with my team’. “Unfortunately, it backfired on him as it totally killed his relationship with Tony, who was meant to be our talisman that week.

“He fell out with Maurice Bembridge that week, too, and in the end, we were well beaten. I felt sorry for Eric that week. He worked so hard and desperately wanted to win. It just didn’t work out.”

