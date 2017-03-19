Eric Brown: Scottish golf’s forgotten man

As well as representing Great Britain in the Ryder Cup, Brown also represented Scotland with distinction in the World Cup. He played in the event 13 times, often partnering John Panton.

“My favourite Eric story happened during the World Cup in 1965,” recalls Renton Laidlaw. “It took place in Madrid that year. A number of us were on a bus one night returning to our hotel after a dinner at the Royal Palace. I was sitting near the back, directly behind the actress Joan Fontaine, who was married at the time to an American golf writer.

“I overheard her asking her husband, ‘Who’s that man leading the singing down the front?’

“Her husband replied, ‘That’s Eric Brown.’

“She said, ‘I wonder if he’d sing a song for us Americans.’

“‘I very much doubt it,’ her husband told her. ‘I wouldn’t even ask.’

“‘No,’ she said. ‘I’m going to.’

“So, she stood up and said, ‘Excuse me, but would you mind singing something for the Americans on-board? Perhaps ‘Home On The Range’ or something like that?’

“Well, Eric looked right at her. ‘Not bloody likely,’ he laughed before bursting into ‘I Belong To Glasgow’. That was typical of him. Straight-talking, funny, and honest. He lived life the right way.”

For all his success, Brown’s earnings from golf were relatively modest. “The most money he ever won was £5,000, and that was for finishing second in a tournament quite late on in his career,” explains Colleen. “Sometimes he won just ten and sixpence. Compared to what the top players play for these days, it was nothing.”

What money he had, he invested in a bar on Gorgie Road in Edinburgh when he retired in his early fifties. It turned out to be one of the worst decisions of his life.

“He was ripped off by several managers and so-called ‘friends’. It was a disaster” – Colleen

“I think it was Peter Dobereiner who said that it was like putting a pyromaniac in charge of a fire station,” says Colleen. “The thing was that dad wasn’t a businessman. He was a sportsman. That was his love and that’s what he was good at. He was great with people, too. But, as I said, he was an honest man and he expected everyone else to be as honest as he was. He was ripped off by several managers and so-called ‘friends’. It was a disaster. He invested everything and lost everything.”

He and Joan were forced to sell their flat on the desirable Barnton Avenue in the city and downsize to East Linton. To make matters worse, Joan was very ill at the time. She was on dialysis for a number of years before finally undergoing a kidney transplant in her fifties. The year before, she spent several months in hospital and battled various other ailments, including pneumonia. “Eric was never the same after that,” adds Herron. “Joan being ill really floored him.”

Colleen agrees. “Mum was lucky that she got the transplant when she did otherwise I don’t think she would have come through it,” she acknowledges. “Dad found the whole thing very hard. On top of his concern for mum, he was allergic to the chemicals in the dialysis, so he developed cirrhosis. The skin on his hands dried up and used to crack, so he needed to wear cream and gloves and all sorts, which he found very difficult. It also made it next to impossible for him to hold a golf club.”

