Kristoffer Broberg: How to be a winner

6. Gain some experience

I started out playing on the Nordic League, which was a great experience.

It wasn’t until I went out to the Challenge Tour and found that the players were of a similar level to what was on the Nordic League that I immediately thought I could win out there.

I won in my second week on the Challenge Tour, then again the first week I came back and again the week after that. I won three times in quick succession on golf courses that suited my game.

They were short, wet courses and my putting was super hot as well, and I just managed to keep riding that momentum.

7. Keep the faith

I started to play in the Nordic League in 2006/2007 and I knew I needed to get comfortable. It took me three years to get feel at home out there, but that made it easier when I got onto the Challenge Tour.

I had a hard time during my first year on the European Tour but nobody stopped believing in me.

8. Get your game working

I’d been struggling all year with my putting to the point that I told my coach that if I got four rounds of good putting I’d win.

Ultimately, that’s what happened in China. I putted really well for all four rounds.

9. Get lucky

When I have a week off, I practice so hard with my coach. I work really hard on every different part of the game.

After on week in Turkey, I was really pissed off and started to think I couldn’t win. Then I looked at all my stats – short game, bunkers, everything, especially the putting.

The greens weren’t great in Malmo in Sweden so we putted indoors. A flat putt all the time, then we did a lot of testing in the SAM Putt Lab.

After all of that, I took his wife’s putter, a centre-shafted 2-ball, which was great. I used it in China and it worked perfectly.

10. Don’t let your head get in the way

You need to win your first event and then your other wins will be just around the corner.

You just need to work hard and keep going for it. I was really nervous coming down the stretch in China. I was runner-up all the time.

When Patrick [Reed] made the eagle on 15 and birdied 16, I was just thinking to myself, ‘Oh no, not again’. Then he bogeyed 17 and I realised I had my chance.

I hit a good shot in there and I was worried he was going to make his putt after I left mine short but on line. In the end, I got my chance in the play-off and I took it.

I was very nervous at that point but that’s natural, especially when you’re looking for your first win.

<<< PREVIOUS PAGE

Follow @BunkeredOnline