Membership offer: Alloa Golf Club

Legendary course architect James Braid designed the course in 1935 on the estate of Schawpark House, forming a picturesque course on a mature landscape.
The course’s setting offers stunning views of the Ochil Hills and the fantastic Wallace Monument.
The club is a member of the Assocation of James Braid Courses, meaning its members also get discounted rates at other courses designed by the five-time Open champion.
The layout benefits from a number of excellent holes and is always kept in the best possible condition throughout the year.
The course comes to what is best described as a challenging finish from the 15th hole. A tough par-3 with an elevated green, it is followed by a tricky par-4 then a brilliant par-5 with a ditch in front of the green. All of which leads you to finish on a high with a tough par-3 at just under 200 yards.
To allow you to enjoy a great golf course in a stunning setting several membership categories are available at highly competitive rates. A variety of payment methods are also available.
Full: £629
Five-day: £529
Country (over 20 miles): £425
Under 30: £490
Under 21 + students: £150
Under 18: £80
Under 15: £50
• A £100 deposit confers immediate playing rights.
• Join with your friends at discounted rates.
• Monthly payment scheme available.
Phone: 01259 722745
Email: enquiries@alloagolfclub.co.uk
Website: alloagolfclub.co.uk
Facebook: Alloa Golf Club