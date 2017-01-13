Membership offer: Alloa Golf Club

Set at the foot of the Ochil Hills, among 150 acres of pristine parkland, Alloa Golf Club’s course is a beautiful, challenging and hugely enjoyable test of golf.

Legendary course architect James Braid designed the course in 1935 on the estate of Schawpark House, forming a picturesque course on a mature landscape.

The course’s setting offers stunning views of the Ochil Hills and the fantastic Wallace Monument.

The club is a member of the Assocation of James Braid Courses, meaning its members also get discounted rates at other courses designed by the five-time Open champion.

The layout benefits from a number of excellent holes and is always kept in the best possible condition throughout the year.

The course comes to what is best described as a challenging finish from the 15th hole. A tough par-3 with an elevated green, it is followed by a tricky par-4 then a brilliant par-5 with a ditch in front of the green. All of which leads you to finish on a high with a tough par-3 at just under 200 yards.

To allow you to enjoy a great golf course in a stunning setting several membership categories are available at highly competitive rates. A variety of payment methods are also available.

Current offers

Full: £629

Five-day: £529

Country (over 20 miles): £425

Under 30: £490

Under 21 + students: £150

Under 18: £80

Under 15: £50

• A £100 deposit confers immediate playing rights.

• Join with your friends at discounted rates.

• Monthly payment scheme available.

Contact

Phone: 01259 722745

Email: enquiries@alloagolfclub.co.uk

Website: alloagolfclub.co.uk

Facebook: Alloa Golf Club

More Reading