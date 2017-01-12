Membership offer: Alyth Golf Club

Alyth Golf Club has just extended its golfing provision from 18 holes to 27 holes by taking over the beautiful back nine at the adjacent Glenisla Golf Course.

This results in a fantastic golfing package catering for members wanting to play a quick nine holes or the full complement.

Alyth itself is a demanding golf course originally designed by the legendary Old Tom Morris, before James Braid completed the extension in 1934.

The course demands constant attention, with a variety of tree and heather lined fairways and a diverse rolling terrain. It is set in a blissfully tranquil setting, within the silver birch, pine and heather laced holes, overlooked by hills to the north and south. Overall, it is a fantastic test of golf.

The new addition to the family is the back nine of Glenisla, which is in fantastic condition and boasts great scenery, variety of holes and challenges weaving between the Alyth Burn, and around the small lake with the resident Swans and Heron.

Alyth and Glenisla courses have both been successful at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, with best Course and Best value under £50 respectively at the 2015 and 2014 awards. Buying into 2 for 1 creates fantastic membership value.

Current offers

Full (Alyth & Glenisla): £450 (£115 off)

Alyth 18 holes: £420 (£105 off)

Glenisla 9 holes: £255

Juniors (under 15s): £10

Over 15: £30

Intermediate (up to 25): £250

Corporate 24x fourballs (16 Alyth/8 Glenisla): £500 + VAT

Flexible package (10 rounds Alyth or Glenisla): £150

Contact

Phone: 01828 632268

Email: info@alythgolfclub.co.uk

Website: alythgolfclub.co.uk

Facebook: Alyth Golf Club

Twitter: @AlythGCNews