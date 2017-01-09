Membership offer: Ballumbie Castle

A fairly new course, Ballumbie Castle Golf Club is a welcome addition to golfing scene in Dundee.

Its terrain sweeps and turns with no two holes the same and you will make use of most of the clubs in the bag. Driver is not necessarily needed from off every tee, either, with position more important than distance on the first six holes.

The most difficult stretch of the course starts at the tenth, a par-4 with a burn running next to the fairway and a sloping bank to the right, as well as a pond to the left of the green.

It is followed by a long 210-yard par-3 with water a big danger, then another par-3 at only 156 yards that can catch people out with its sloping green. This section of the course, though short, snags many unsuspecting golfers, and that’s before they go on to face the testing 535-yard par-5, 13th – it’s uphill and usually into the wind.

As a member, you’ll get full use of the club’s facilities including an excellent practice area, a good pro shop full of the latest clubs and a PGA professional that can give a helping hand with your swing.

You can also take full advantage of an agreement between local clubs which will allow you free playing rights at both King James VI Golf Club and Forfar Golf Club.

Current offers

Full: £500

Five-day: £380

Senior (over 60 at 6/2/17): £360

Full couple: £950

Senior couple (over 60 at 6/2/17): £690

Aged 25-29: £390

Aged 21-25: £300

Aged 18-21: £120

Junior: £70

• Offer includes free playing rights at Forfar Golf Club and King James VI Golf Club.

