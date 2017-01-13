Membership offer: Bearsden Golf Club

Situated at the top of Thorn Road, just ten minutes’ walk from Bearsden Cross, Bearsden is one of the oldest clubs in the area and celebrated its 125th anniversary this year.

Staying true to its original layout, this is a parkland circuit of nine holes played twice to alternate greens, the course measuring over 6,000-yards. It is a challenging par 68 off the medal tees.

The signature hole is undoubtedly the sixth, a long par-4 with a subtle dog-leg encompassing out of bounds, lateral water, and an elevated green that lies beneath the remains of the Antonine Wall.

Bearsden is a family club with some exciting membership packages for 2017.

A variety of coaching camps for juniors and parents are held throughout the year to give those interested a taste of golf club membership and to meet and interact with other members. The club prides itself on investing in golf and improving the value for all its members.

The clubhouse, meanwhile, has an unrivalled social scene, with events happening throughout the season. It is rightly described as the “beating heart” of the club.

Bearsden is the home club of former Walker Cup star and British Boys champion Ewen Ferguson, who has now turned professional.

Current offers

• Market leading subscription rates to be announced shortly.

• No joining fee.

• Please contact the club for more information and to discuss your individual requirements.

Contact

Phone: 0141 586 5300

Email: secretary@bearsdengolfclub.com

Website: bearsdengolfclub.co.uk

Facebook: Bearsden Golf Club

Twitter: @bgc1891

