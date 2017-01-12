Membership offer: Biggar Golf Club

Biggar is a relatively flat parkland golf course that boasts spectacular views all around, not to mention being a course that suits all levels of golfer.

With an established and hard-working greenkeeping team who strive to maintain the golf course to a high standard throughout the season, Biggar has a reputation for having some of the very best greens in the region.

Recent years have seen extensive drainage works carried out, which has improved the already superior playability of the golf course to even greater levels during periods of heavy rain.

In addition to that, the planting of various saplings around the course has resulted in a more defined layout that is both fun and challenging to play.

A small but recently improved short game practice area has been added with a multiple hole putting green, allowing the club to continue to be part of the ClubGolf initiative, which coaches youngsters on all parts of the game.

The club, incidentally, has an active junior section and a coaching programme for ages nine and upwards.

Competitions, in which trophies are played for, run every weekend from April to October.

A variety of membership options are available in all categories.

Current offers

Club: £100

Senior: £100

New: £100

Aged 18-25: £40

Junior: £10

Social (including spouse): £5

• Course green fees apply and are payable to SLLC at the booking office (01899 220319). Visit slleisureandculture.co.uk for pricing.

• Pay as you play options are also available.

• All memberships include a 10% discount on bar purchases.

Contact

Phone: 01899 220618

Email: secretary@biggargolfclub.org.uk

Website: biggargolfclub.com