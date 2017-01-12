Membership offer: Buchanan Castle GC

Buchanan Castle Golf Club is one of Scotland’s hidden golfing splendours near in the charming village of Drymen.

The course is close to Loch Lomond, and just 45 minutes from Glasgow city centre and a million miles from the office.

This picturesque 18-hole parkland course with stunning views, created on the site where the Dukes of Montrose formerly trained their race horses, offers players of all levels an intriguing but fair golfing challenge.

The course was designed by James Braid in 1936 and contains a number of his trademark dog-leg holes. The layout also provides an attractive 12-hole option for those who wish to play a shorter course.

Members additionally enjoy the benefits of a separate nine-hole course and excellent practice facilities, including a covered driving range.

A team of PGA professionals are on hand to provide coaching for all levels and ages throughout the year. Off the course, the clubhouse, containing portraits and memorabilia of the Dukes of Montrose, provides a comfortable environment for members and club events.

Buchanan Castle is a welcoming and friendly club, providing members with the perfect opportunity to make new friends and participate in competitive or social golf.

Current offers

Full: £500

• New ordinary member entitled to one family junior free.

• Long-term members’ discount transferable to Buchanan Castle.

• Family packages available.

• Off peak members’ rate and corporate membership packages.

• Opportunity for 12-hole competitions.

Contact

Phone: 01360 660307

Email: proshop@buchanancastlegolfclub.co.uk

Website: buchanancastlegolfclub.co.uk