Membership offer: Cardross Golf Club

By on January 12, 2017

Cardross is one of the oldest courses in the Greater Glasgow area, having been founded back in 1895, with later changes to the golf course being implemented by the great golf course architect James Braid in 1921.

It has a rich history, having held a number of premier competitions through the years, most notably back in 1992 when it hosted the Scottish PGA Championship. That year, an aspiring young professional by the name of Paul Lawrie took the title.

The club is known as being an excellent host to significant professional and amateur events, and has also produced a fair number of exciting golfers through the years, most recently Scott Henry. It is also the home club of current R&A captain Keith Mackintosh.

Juniors play a huge part in the future of the club and are encouraged and welcomed with outstanding membership pricing whilst even full members enjoy year-round play for just over £2 per day. With active and sociable ladies and seniors sections, there really is a place for everyone at Cardross.

Just 20 minutes from Glasgow Airport, the club also represents a genuine second membership option for golfers that want to escape to the country and enjoy Loch Lomond and the surrounding area.

Current offers

Full: £825
Aged 21-30: £425
Aged 18-20: £297.50
Country (25-74 miles): £425
Country (over 74 miles): £212.50
Aged 8-17: £50

• Other age bracket prices available on request

Contact

Phone: 01389 841754
Email: golf@cardross.com
Website: cardross.com
Facebook: Cardross Golf Club

