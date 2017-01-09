Membership offer: Castle Park Golf Club

Situated in East Lothian, near Gifford, Castle Park Golf Club lies in a particularly rich area for golf and is one of the best-loved clubs in the region.

The course sits on a mature woodland site that was formerly the deer park for the nearby Yester Castle.

The superb views are a major feature round here, with the rolling Lammermuir Hills providing the backdrop to the south. The unique 16th century castle ruin, incidentally, is still visible through the old beech trees to the back of the 14th green.

Simply making your way to this golf course is a pleasure since the drive takes you through some of East Lothian’s most picturesque rural countryside.

But what about the golf course itself? This parkland test is well known among local golfers for providing a fun-filled round.

The fifth hole is called the ‘Himalayas’, and is an interesting rolling excursion. The 13th is another memorable hole, one many fine tests on the back nine. With fairway bunkers right and left positioned between 175 and 240 yards, this is the tightest drive on the course.

Various membership packages are available, giving you the full option on how to make the most of your membership at this friendly, popular club. Contact the club for more details.

Current offers

Full: £420

Five-day: £315

Country (over 50 miles away): £100

Full-time students: £210

Aged 18-20: £210

Aged 16-17: £60

Aged 14-15: £40

Aged 13 & under (if neither parent is a member): £40

Aged 13 & under (if either parent is a member): FREE

• Monthly direct debit options available

• Full members can play in all medals and knock-out competitions

