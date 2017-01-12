Membership offer: Cathcart Castle GC

Cathcart Castle is one of Glasgow’s most established and best-loved golf courses and the perfect ‘members’ course for a number of reasons.

A recent comment online from a member should give you all the incentive you need to consider joining: “I’ve been a member for two decades – love it!”

Cathcart Castle is conveniently located on the south side of the city on the Mearns Road, roughly a mile from Clarkston Toll, between Clarkston and Whitecraigs.

It is an undulating parkland golf course, with many holes flanked by mature birch and majestic pine trees and noted for its large, expansive and very well maintained greens.

The excellent putting surfaces, coupled with the extensive drainage system in place, means this is a golf course that is absolutely playable all year.

Several of the holes on the front nine are protected by the two winding burns which cross the fairways, and most holes are guarded by bunkers.

The back nine starts with a tricky, long par-4, which has out of bounds on the right for this hole and the next seven holes.

Members get a range ball discount at Mearns Golf Academy and Playsport East Kilbride, plus a reduced rate at a number of golf courses nationwide.

Current offers

Introductory full*: £886

Introductory standard*: £736

Aged 26-29**: £580

Aged 22-25**: £403

Aged 18-21**: £307

Junior: £200

*Male aged 30 or over gets 18 months for the price of 12 until March 31. From April 1 onwards, get two summers membership until September 30, 2018.

**No joining fee for males under 30 but 18 for 12 offer doesn’t apply.

• Female golfers never have to a pay a joining fee regardless of age, therefore the 18 for 12 offer is not available.

Contact

Phone: 0141 638 9449

Email: secretary@cathcartcastle.com

Website: cathcartcastle.com

Facebook: Cathcart Castle Golf Club

Twitter: @secretaryccgc