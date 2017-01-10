Membership offer: Craigmillar Park GC

Situated only two miles from Princes Street in the centre of Edinburgh, Craigmillar Park boasts marvellous views over Edinburgh and Fife and down the coast to North Berwick Law, Bass Rock and the Isle Of May.

The club was founded in 1895 and moved to its current site in 1925, where the layout was designed by renowned British golf course architect James Braid. It prides itself on the presentation of the course, the quality of its greens and the warmth of the welcome in the clubhouse.

The tranquil course is 5,825 yards long and plays host to the prestigious 72-hole Craigmillar Park Open in early April each year. Former winners include Ronnie Shade, Lloyd Saltman, Scott Jamieson and Marc Warren. Sir Nick Faldo won the event in 1976 and turned pro the next day.

A par-70 for men and a par-72 for ladies, it is both a fair and enjoyable test for golfers of all levels, no matter how long you have been playing the game. There are a number of fine holes, not least the par-3 15th, where the tee shot must carry a burn in front of a wickedly sloping green.

The club is unique in the Edinburgh area in being members of both The 1895 Club and the Association of James Braid Courses, both of which bring members significant benefits.

Current offers

Full: £760

Five-day: £570

18-30s: £285-£585

Student: £230

Senior couple: £615

Junior (under 12): £50

Under 17: £150

Social: £40

Country: £200

Contact

Phone: 0131 667 0047

Email: manager@craigmillarpark.co.uk

Website: craigmillarpark.co.uk

Facebook: Craigmillar Park Golf Club

Twitter: @cpgolfclub