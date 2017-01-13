Membership offer: Crieff Golf Club

Crieff Golf Club is widely regarded as one of the best inland places to play in Scotland.

It is surrounded by beautiful countryside, right at the heart of Perthshire and, despite being only an hour from Glasgow and Edinburgh, it provides a feeling of escape as well as spectacular views.

Built on gently sloping parkland, once the grounds of Ferntower House, its two courses provide a fair, but challenging experience for players of all standards, whilst the friendly welcome offered to visitors is unfaltering.

The Ferntower Course is the senior of the two layouts, combining stunning views of the Strathearn Valley with a superb test of golf.

The fairways are generous and there’s not much in the way of rough. However, that doesn’t mean it is to be taken lightly!

The nine-hole Dornock Course, meantime, is a superb complement to its big sister, with membership options available for those who wish to play it specifically.

A full range of catering options is available and visitors and society groups are always welcome, regularly leaving glowing reports of their visits.

New members are equally welcome at Crieff, with packages catering for individuals of all ages, families and players new to golf.

Current offers

Full: £575

Five-day (Sun-Thurs): £425

Dornock Course: £260

Dornock Family: £490

Aged 18-21: £285

Aged 22-25: £325

Country (40 miles): £310

Academy (including lessons): £175

Pay & play (Sun-Thurs): £180

Aged 15-17: £100

Aged 12-14: £75

Aged 10-12: FREE

Contact

Phone: 01764 652397

Email: secretary@crieffgolfclub.co.uk

Website: crieffgolf.co.uk

Facebook: Crieff Golf Club

Twitter: @secretarycrieff

