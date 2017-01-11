Membership offer: Deer Park Golf Club

Deer Park is one of the premier golf and country clubs in Central Scotland, offering a range of sporting activities whether your interest is championship golf, fitness or leisure.

Centrally located off the M8 J3, it has hosted some major events including the Scottish U25 Championship and Regional Open Qualifier, also home of the Deer Park Masters, on the Tartan Tour.

With five sets of tees, it suits golfers of all levels & handicaps. Meandering through the West Lothian countryside, the course offers fantastic views to Edinburgh and beyond.

We offer two categories of membership: ‘Golf Only’ and ‘Golf & Country Club’. The ‘Golf & Country Club’ deal gets you access to the course and leisure amenities – including swimming pool and Spa – whilst ‘Golf Only’ allows you full use of the course & practice facilities.

For 2017, a monthly membership with no contract is offered, just pay for the months you want to play. The Club has an active Competition Section to which all members can join.

The Club hosts many Open Tournaments including in 2017 a new Nine Hole Summer Series with some great prizes, An American Golf store offering golf equipment and branded apparel recently opened in the Clubhouse.

Current offers

NOTE: All prices quoted are per month. Left value is ‘Golf Only’ membership. Right value is ‘Golf & Country Club’ membership.

Adult: £63 / £73.50

Adult Partner: £52.50 / £57.75

Off-Peak or Senior: £42 / £47.25

Off-Peak or Senior Partner: £34.65 / £38.85

Intermediate (Aged 18-25): £30 / £35

Junior (Aged 5-17): £18 / £18

Contact

Phone: 01506 446699

Email: deerpark@muir-group.co.uk

Website: deer-park.co.uk

Facebook: Deer Park

Twitter: @DeerPark_Club