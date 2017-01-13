Membership offer: Dunkeld & Birnam GC

Situated in Highland Perthshire, Dunkeld & Birnam Golf Club dates back to the late 19th century and was designed by the great Old Tom Morris.

It sits high above the town of Dunkeld and is easily located just off the A9, roughly half an hour north of Perth.

Its spectacular location has, quite deservedly, earned it the reputation of being one of the most picturesque courses in Perthshire, with each hole affording a great challenge for players of all standards, as well as spectacular views of the glorious surrounding countryside.

At little over 5,500 yards in length, it would be easy to underestimate the challenge of the course but that would be unwise in the extreme.

This is a layout that is packed with charm and personality, not to mention more than enough to keep even the most accomplished golfer thinking and working hard right until the end of the round.

There are elevation changes, blind shots and much more to contend with, and that’s to say nothing of how challenging it becomes when the wind picks up.

Visitors and new members alike are given a very warm welcome by the existing members and staff, whilst the homely, friendly atmosphere around the club is legendary. Simply put, you’ll love it there.

Current offers

Full*: £399

Senior (over 80): £200

Aged 26-30: £285

Aged 19-25 (in full-time employment): £200

Aged 19-25 (in full-time education): £75

Aged 11-18: £10

Under 11 (must play with an adult): FREE

Social: £5

* Payable before January 31, 2017. Thereafter, membership is £420. Monthly direct debit available.

Contact

Phone: 01350 727524

Email: dunkeldandbirnamgolfclub@btconnect.com

Website: dunkeldandbirnamgolfclub.co.uk

Facebook: Dunkeld & Birnam Golf Club

