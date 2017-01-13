Membership offer: Dunkeld & Birnam GC

It sits high above the town of Dunkeld and is easily located just off the A9, roughly half an hour north of Perth.
Its spectacular location has, quite deservedly, earned it the reputation of being one of the most picturesque courses in Perthshire, with each hole affording a great challenge for players of all standards, as well as spectacular views of the glorious surrounding countryside.
At little over 5,500 yards in length, it would be easy to underestimate the challenge of the course but that would be unwise in the extreme.
This is a layout that is packed with charm and personality, not to mention more than enough to keep even the most accomplished golfer thinking and working hard right until the end of the round.
There are elevation changes, blind shots and much more to contend with, and that’s to say nothing of how challenging it becomes when the wind picks up.
Visitors and new members alike are given a very warm welcome by the existing members and staff, whilst the homely, friendly atmosphere around the club is legendary. Simply put, you’ll love it there.
Full*: £399
Senior (over 80): £200
Aged 26-30: £285
Aged 19-25 (in full-time employment): £200
Aged 19-25 (in full-time education): £75
Aged 11-18: £10
Under 11 (must play with an adult): FREE
Social: £5
* Payable before January 31, 2017. Thereafter, membership is £420. Monthly direct debit available.
Phone: 01350 727524
Email: dunkeldandbirnamgolfclub@btconnect.com
Website: dunkeldandbirnamgolfclub.co.uk
Facebook: Dunkeld & Birnam Golf Club