Membership offer: Forfar Golf Club

One look at the long list of championships that Forfar Golf Club has hosted since it was established in 1871 is all that’s required to know just how highly regarded it is.

The Scottish PGA Championship, the Scottish Boys’ Strokeplay, the Girls Home Internationals and the Scottish Boys’ Under-16s Championship are just some of the events to have been played there down the years.

Its golf course is a magnificent challenge. Originally laid out by Tom Morris and later altered by James Braid, its links-like, undulating fairways are framed by Scots Pine, with the beautiful Angus glens providing a stunning backdrop.

Little wonder it is routinely described as the best heathland course in the area. With little walking between greens and tees, a round there can be played in under three-and-a-half hours, making it a great proposition for those with little time on their hands.

Appealingly, members of Forfar are entitled to play at Alyth and Ballumbie Castle free of charge.

What’s more, by way of a ‘thank you’ for any new member that an existing member brings to the club, the introducing member will receive 20% off the value of the new members’ subscription as discount from their own 2018 subscription.

Current offers

Full: £499

Senior: £444

Five-day: £399

Country: £349

Overseas: £295

25 & under: £285

Aged 17-18: £75

Aged 13-16: £50

Aged 8-12: FREE

Social (inc. VAT): £30

Bar levy*: £30

*Applicable to Full, Senior, Five-day, 25 & under and Social members.

Contact

Phone: 01307 463773

Email: info@forfargolfclub.co.uk

Website: forfargolfclub.co.uk

Facebook: Forfar Golf Club

Twitter: @ForfarGolfClub