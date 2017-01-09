Membership offer: Inverurie Golf Club

Inverurie is a popular, friendly members club that has successfully increased its playing membership in recent years through various forward-thinking initiatives.

The golf course is a 5,676-yard par 69 and features an initial gently undulating opening nine followed by a more testing and tight finish with broom, gorse and tree-lined mature woodland.

This presents a fair challenge to players of all standards who also enjoy natural attractions such as roe deer, woodpeckers and buzzards.

The experience is enhanced by some panoramic views especially towards the east, taking in Uryside, Keithhall Estate (the ancestral home of the Earl of Kintore), and the ever expanding community of Inverurie.

The club is known amongst local golfers as being very sociable and is currently putting the finishes touches to a new junior strategy, which is expected to increase the number of youngsters at the club. There are also Get into Golf programmes in the pipeline for those new to the game.

The passionate greenkeeping team have made some design changes to the course – which will be ready for the new season – as well as keeping on top of the already superb greens and fairways. There is also a new short game practice facility, available for use by all members.

Current offers

Full: £463

Full five-day: £351

Senior: £351

Senior five-day: £267

Youth: £213

Junior (8 to 17): £50

Joining fee: £100

Contact

Phone: 01467 624080

Email: admin@inveruriegolfclub.co.uk

Website: inveruriegolfclub.co.uk

Facebook: Inverurie Golf Club

Twitter: @InverurieGC