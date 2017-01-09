Membership offer: Kilmarnock (Barassie)

Featuring 27 holes of absolutely stunning traditional links golf, Kilmarnock (Barassie) Golf Club showcases golf in Ayrshire at its finest.

The club hosted the R&A Junior Open whilst the Open was played at Royal Troon in 2016 and was widely praised during an action-packed week.

Having previously been used as an Open Championship Final Qualifying venue, the club has produced three Walker Cup-winning amateurs over the years, including Jim Milligan, Gordon Sherry and, most recently, Jack McDonald.

Its challenging fairways and greens make it an excellent test of your skills, while the humps and hollows of the land give the quirky bounces that can only be associated with a traditional links layout.

The shorter Hillhouse layout offers a great nine holes for those wanting a more relaxed round.

Thanks to its location – it is located next to Barassie train station – friendly approach and stunning year-round condition, Kilmarnock (Barassie) is an excellent option for club membership.

Memberships start from just £336 a year for the nine-hole Hillhouse course and from £784 a year for both the nine-hole Hillhouse and 18-hole Barassie Links courses.

Current offers

Nine-Hole (Hillhouse Course): £336

27-Hole (Hillhouse & Barassie Links): £784

Contact

Phone: 01292 313920

Email: gm@kbgc.co.uk

Website: kbgc.co.uk

Facebook: Barassie Links – KBGC

Twitter: Barassie_KBGC