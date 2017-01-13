Membership offer: Lochview and Palacerigg

Taking up golf membership of North Lanarkshire Leisure opens up a whole host of experiences for you to enjoy, with access to Lochview and Palacerigg golf courses included as part of the package.

North Lanarkshire Leisure golf members get the opportunity to play both golf courses, as well as the chance to play in competitions over the two layouts.

There is an internal club at each course and prospective members simply choose which one they want to join.

The results of major investment is continuing to be seen at both Lochview and Palacerigg, including in the clubhouse, practise facilities and extensive course renovations.

Last year, one PGA pro described the upgrade at Lochview as ‘incredible’ before adding that it was a great place to play.

Alongside the course, you will also find an 18-bay floodlit driving range, golf simulator, par-3 junior course, while the junior golf academy is always a hub of activity.

What’s more, both are extremely family friendly, with Lochview offering the perfect practice ground for beginners and Palacerigg’s bustling clubhouse a hive of activity throughout the season.

Both also boast ladies beginner sections, for which there are still some slots available.

Current offers

• Please contact the number below for specials deals and prices on membership, rounds of golf, lessons, junior classes, driving range and golf simulator

Contact

Phone: 01236 341963 / 01236 721461

Email: stevie.hogg@nlleisure.com

Website: nlleisure.co.uk

Facebook: NL Leisure

Twitter: @nlleisure

More Reading