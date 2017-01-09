Membership offer: Longside Golf Club

Longside Golf Club opened its nine-hole layout back in 1979 before being extended to 18 holes 20 years ago and, since then, it has gone from strength to strength.

Situated outside Longside village, and 30 minutes from well-known Aberdeenshire venues such as Royal Aberdeen and Trump International Golf Links, this is one of the best-kept secrets in an area that is rich for golf.

The modern clubhouse always provides a friendly welcome to both members and visitors and there are views of the first and 18th greens. Although a par 66, the River Ugie winds its way throughout the course and plays a part in many holes. One recent visitor said the course was a “test of accurate straight hitting, where a great short game is required. Can’t wait to return.”

It is a fun course that entertains and is routinely kept in top condition. It also offers one of the best value memberships in the area.

The Lounge Bar has an excellent range of refreshments available, making it the perfect place to relax after a round of golf.

After a successful introduction, the club is once again going to run its special children’s membership offer for the 2017 season: first child joins free while the second (or more) child joins for half price.

Current offers

Full: £360

Five-day: £290

Senior: £277.50

Junior/Apprentice/Students: £70

House Members: £5

Country Members (more than 50 miles away): £240

• First child joins free while the second (or more) joins for half price.

• Fees can be spread over the year by using Fairway Credit Direct Debit facility.

Contact

Phone: 01779 821558

Email: info@longsidegolf.wanadoo.co.uk

Website: longsidegolfclub.co.uk

Facebook: Longside Golf Club

Twitter: @LongsideGC