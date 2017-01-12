Membership offer: Mearns Castle GC

The membership package allows for all members to play unlimited golf on the course and short game area, as well as receiving half price balls for the on-site driving range.
This is a truly affordable route into golf membership. Now with nearly 600 members, the package has been designed to offer unbelievable value for money in the current economic climate.
It is the belief at Mearns Castle that golf should be accessible by all, and should be played in a fun, friendly and relaxed atmosphere.
The course has just been redesigned to create a new layout, which now allows you to play out an exciting finish over the final three holes.
The greens at Mearns Castle are all USGA spec, meaning they are playable 12 months of the year. They are fast, firm and a true test of any golfer and have been used on occasion for bunkered magazine video shoots.
Members get access to medals, club competitions, can gain an official CONGU handicap and get discounts throughout the facility.
Full: £450
Five-day: £350
Short-game: £100
Phone: 0141 644 8200
Email: info@mcgolfacademy.co.uk
Website: mcgolfacademy.co.uk
Facebook: Mearns Castle Golf Academy
Twitter: @mearnsgolf