Membership offer: Muir of Ord Golf Club

Founded in 1875, Muir of Ord is the oldest golf club in the Scottish Highlands. It is also, by common consent, one of the finest to be found in the region.

Just ask BBC commentator and course architect Peter Alliss. He once described the club’s heathland course – designed by James Braid – as ‘indeed, a hidden gem’.

A regular host of North District events, Muir of Ord Golf Club is located just to the north of Inverness and underwent an overhaul of its facilities in 2006, which saw the clubhouse renovated, the bar and kitchen upgraded, and a new PGA professional shop opened.

Its layout is both scenic and challenging, and is known as one of the area’s most improved golf courses.

Watch out for the par-3 12th, though, as it is arguably the toughest par-3 in the north of Scotland. Standing at 214 yards from the medal tees with a wood on the left and thick heather on the right, meaning you can’t afford to miss the green.

Members are entitled to sign on 12 guests over the year at a reduced rate, with reduced green fees also offered as a member benefit at a number of local clubs.

It is also part of the Association of James Braid Courses, which offers even more great reciprocal green fees at other Braid courses.

Current offers

Gents: £410

Ladies: £410

Aged 18-25: £270

Country (over 30 miles): £220

Corporate: £820

Student: £164

Aged 16-17: £80

Novice (min. age 8): £20

Social: £12

• Family memberships also available

• Buy a one-month membership for April 2017 for £50. Should you decide to continue with your membership, £50 will be deducted from your remaining fees.

