Membership offer: Peebles Golf Club

With more than 120 new members joining over the last three years, Peebles Golf Club is proving to be a hugely popular golfing destination both locally and further afield.

The course is in exceptional condition and planning permission is in place to upgrade the practice facilities in Spring 2017.

As part of the club’s continual goal to invest in the facilities, the clubhouse is about to undergo an interior refurbishment to further improve its interior.

In Steve Johnston, a member of the bunkered magazine tuition panel for a number of years, Peebles has one of the leading teaching pros in the country.

It also has a very buoyant junior section, winning the Scottish Junior Club of the Year award in 2015 as well as being finalists in 2013 and 2014

An excellent par 70 that stretches over 6, 100-yards, the tough opening holes are balanced by a more generous stretch where the eighth and ninth lead you back down the hill towards the clubhouse before serving up a fun finish.

Coupled with regular competitions for players of all levels and all ages, superb catering in the restaurant and lounge, Sky Sports showing live golf, football and rugby on the big screens and regular social functions, there is something for everyone.

Current offers

NOTE: All age ranges are based on birthdays from March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018).

Full: £399

Intermediate (Aged 30-35): £299

Young (Aged 20-29): £199

Social: £60

Junior (U12s): £40

Aged 12-16: £60

Contact

Phone: 01721 720197

Email: secretary@peeblesgolfclub.com

Website: peeblesgolfclub.com

Facebook: Peebles GC

Twitter: @PeeblesGC