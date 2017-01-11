Membership offer: Prestonfield Golf Club

The James Braid-designed Prestonfield is nestled below the stunning backdrop of Arthur’s Seat and Salisbury Crags.

The course, which is a former deer estate and located just over a mile from the city centre, is scenic, accessible and provides an excellent challenge with its par 70 rolling layout.

It is renowned for its spectacular pink blossom trees in late Spring and its Autumn colours.

Membership here means much more than playing a great course. Prestonfield is proactively increasing its membership benefits and is encouraging juniors and ladies participation.

The club has recently been recognised nationally for its ClubGolf programmes supported by Scottish Golf. There are weekly midweek and weekend competitions for all categories as well as ample tee times for the casual golfer.

Members can relax in the clubhouse which offers panoramic views of its surroundings as well as down the East Lothian coast.

A great range of food and drinks is available in the lively lounge areas with members benefitting from a 10% discount on all bar prices.

A well-stocked shop and a full range of coaching offerings are provided from resident PGA pro and bunkered Tuition Panel member Scott Clark and his staff.

Current offers

NOTE: No joining fee. All prices are monthly. Discounts of up to 20% available under ‘Member Gets Member’ programme.

Full: £62

Five-day: £46

Under 31: £33

Under 15: £25

Contact

Phone: 0131 667 9665

Email: John.Anthony@prestonfieldgolf.com

Website: prestonfieldgolf.co.uk

Facebook: Prestonfield Golf Club

Twitter: @prestonfieldgc