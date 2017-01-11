Membership offer: Royal Musselburgh GC

A warm welcome is guaranteed at Royal Musselburgh which, situated on the outskirts of Prestonpans, is recognised as the fifth oldest golf club in the world.

Indeed, the Old Club Cup, competed for every year at the club since 1774, is the oldest trophy still competitively played for in the world.

Located at the start of the famous stretch of golf courses on the East Lothian coast, this James Braid-designed beauty is always kept in immaculate condition and comes alive heading down the stretch.

The 149-yard par-3 14th is a particular highlight, with golfers having to carry a 30ft gully and position their ball on a narrow green surrounded by bunkers.

The course’s other two par-3s – the sixth and the 16th – are also fantastic holes in their own right.

Only four of the 14 par-4 holes are longer than 400 yards, giving players the chance to achieve green in regulation at most – and even the solitary par-5 on the card, the 477-yard ninth, named ‘Jimmy Braid’, is well within reach in three shots from the tee.

But it isn’t distance that’s the main consideration at this parkland gem, as precision off the tee and accuracy of the approach are what matters most.

Current offers

NOTE: No joining fee. No waiting list. Fairway credit is available on monthly direct debit.

Full: £630

Five-day: £440

Afternoon: £306

Lady: £552

Aged 18-20: £315

Contact

Phone: 01875 819000

Email: managementsecretary@royalmusselburgh.co.uk

Website: royalmusselburgh.co.uk

Facebook: Royal Musselburgh Golf Club

Twitter: @RMusselburgh