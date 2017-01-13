Membership offer: Strathmore Golf Centre

Voted 2016 ‘Scotland’s Best Golf Experience’ at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards in the Best Value Under £50 Category, Strathmore Golf Centre has something for everyone.

With beautiful south facing views over the Vale of Strathmore and free draining terrain, Strathmore is a proud, successful centre.

It comprises the magnificent 18-hole Rannaleroch Course, nine-hole Leitfie Links Course, floodlit driving range, short game area, practice putting green, and a clubhouse, all in a stunning Perthshire location.

Because it is a 27-hole complex, neither course tends to be overly busy and, as such, both courses are maintained to excellent all year-round condition.

The Rannaleroch Course is being continually improved year-on-year to ensure that members and visitors alike enjoy a memorable golfing experience.

The warm, friendly and relaxed clubhouse, with its ‘full menu’ restaurant available every morning, day and evening, is the perfect place to relax after a game.

At Strathmore you will be made to feel more than welcome throughout the year as there is a real ‘club’ vibe.

With great prices for membership on offer, including a number of options, joining here represents outstanding value for money.

Current offers

NOTE: FREE 9-hole Leitfie Links Course membership with every 18-hole Rannaleroch Course membership.

Full 27-hole: £499

Off-peak 27-hole: £375

Country 27-hole: £330

Aged 18 +: from £190

Junior 27-hole: £120

Adult 9-hole: £240

Junior 9-hole: £65

• Call the number below to find out about new member joining incentives.

• Unlimited guests throughout the year at £16 per guest.

• Discounts for ‘same household’ memberships.

• Discounts in the bar and restaurant at Strathmore Arms in Glamis and Lands of Loyal Hotel in Alyth.

• Payment over ten months by direct debit is an available option.

Contact

Phone: 01828 633322

Email: enquiries@strathmoregolf.com

Website: strathmoregolf.com

Facebook: Strathmore Golf Centre

Twitter: @GolfStrathmore

