Membership offer: Strathmore Golf Centre

With beautiful south facing views over the Vale of Strathmore and free draining terrain, Strathmore is a proud, successful centre.
It comprises the magnificent 18-hole Rannaleroch Course, nine-hole Leitfie Links Course, floodlit driving range, short game area, practice putting green, and a clubhouse, all in a stunning Perthshire location.
Because it is a 27-hole complex, neither course tends to be overly busy and, as such, both courses are maintained to excellent all year-round condition.
The Rannaleroch Course is being continually improved year-on-year to ensure that members and visitors alike enjoy a memorable golfing experience.
The warm, friendly and relaxed clubhouse, with its ‘full menu’ restaurant available every morning, day and evening, is the perfect place to relax after a game.
At Strathmore you will be made to feel more than welcome throughout the year as there is a real ‘club’ vibe.
With great prices for membership on offer, including a number of options, joining here represents outstanding value for money.
NOTE: FREE 9-hole Leitfie Links Course membership with every 18-hole Rannaleroch Course membership.
Full 27-hole: £499
Off-peak 27-hole: £375
Country 27-hole: £330
Aged 18 +: from £190
Junior 27-hole: £120
Adult 9-hole: £240
Junior 9-hole: £65
• Call the number below to find out about new member joining incentives.
• Unlimited guests throughout the year at £16 per guest.
• Discounts for ‘same household’ memberships.
• Discounts in the bar and restaurant at Strathmore Arms in Glamis and Lands of Loyal Hotel in Alyth.
• Payment over ten months by direct debit is an available option.
Phone: 01828 633322
Email: enquiries@strathmoregolf.com
Website: strathmoregolf.com
Facebook: Strathmore Golf Centre
Twitter: @GolfStrathmore