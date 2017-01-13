Membership offer: The Bishopbriggs GC

Set amongst mature woodland, with outstanding views over to the Campsie Fells and the Old Kilpatrick Hills, the rural setting belies the fact that The Bishopbriggs Golf Club is only a ten-minute drive from the centre of Glasgow.

The course lies within the boundaries of the original Kenmure Estate and was purchased by Charles Stirling (a West Indian trader) back in 1806, making it one of Glasgow’s most historic courses.

It is excellently maintained thanks to a forward-thinking major drainage infrastructure project in the late 1990s – and today that investment continues to pay dividends, with the course being playable throughout the year.

Fully owned by members and run on a non-profit basis, every penny earned at this club is invested back into the golf course and facilities.

The course is a traditional parkland that doesn’t need any tricks or blind shots to throw down a challenge to even the best – everything is classically ‘in front of you’.

It also comes equipped with some of the best practice facilities in the area, which includes all weather covered bays and mats as well as grass bays and short game areas.

As such, the club has a thriving membership and buoyant junior section and remains one of the great ‘members clubs’ in the Glasgow area.

Current offers

• Please contact the club for 2017 prices and offers.

Contact

Phone: 0141 772 8938

Email: thesecretarybgc@yahoo.co.uk

Website: thebishopbriggsgolfclub.com

Facebook: The Bishopbriggs Golf Club

Twitter: @clubsecretary

