Membership offer: Thornhill Golf Club

Not many clubs can lay claim to being the home of Andrew Coltart, the former Ryder Cup star and winner of multiple European Tour titles – but Thornhill can.

Located in a picturesque village, with which it shares its name, in Dumfries & Galloway, Thornhill started out in 1893 as a nine-hole golf course.

It was extended to 18 holes in 1979 and hasn’t looked back since. Indeed, it is widely regarded as something of a ‘hidden gem’.

Combining the best elements of parkland and heathland, the course is a superb test of golf for all players.

Low handicappers will find it a thought-provoking challenge, whilst those more novice players will still find plenty to enjoy as they navigate their way around it.

The level terrain makes it an easy-walking course and the panoramic views that it affords all who play it are truly magnificent.

Stay and play accommodation packages are available for groups of up to nine in the club’s comfortable on-site bungalow.

Thornhill is also widely regarded as one of the most friendly courses in South-West Scotland. Indeed, users of the popular ‘Gateway to Golf’ pass voted it the ‘Most Friendly 18-Hole Course’ on the scheme in 2011.

Current offers

Full: £480

Five-day: £380

Associate: £300

Country: £280

Student: £124

• Annual subscription can be paid monthly on direct debit.

• New members (Gold and Silver) receive £100 discount on above rates for 2017.

Stay & Play Packages

One night/two days unlimited golf: £85pp

Two nights/three days unlimited golf: £110pp

Contact

Phone: 01848 331779

Email: info@thornhillgolfclub.co.uk

Website: thornhillgolfclub.co.uk