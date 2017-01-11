Membership offer: Thornton Golf Club

The course, which is meandering bounded by the River Ore, is relatively easy walking and will provide a stirring round to players of all abilities.
It has a testing finishing five holes, which hold your attention to the very end. It is here that the River Ore comes into play with the excellent par-3 14th, aptly called ‘Burn’.
This is the most difficult par-3 on the course, where anything from a wood to a long iron can be required depending on conditions.
Members can also make use of the excellent practice facilities at the club, which include a nine-hole putting green, large practice area (more then adequate for the longest hitter) and a practice area complete with a net.
Resident teaching professional Scott Gillespie is renowned in the area and also looks after a thriving junior section.
The modern clubhouse provides first class facilities with excellent changing accommodation, shower facilities and comfortable social areas comprising two lounges and a dining area with views of the second and 18th greens.
NOTE: Reduced rates for under 30s. Monthly payment scheme available.
Full (Aged 30-64): £511
Senior (65+): £422
Five-day: £376
Phone: 01592 771111
Email: enquiries@thorntongolfclub.co.uk
Website: thorntongolfclub.co.uk
Facebook: Thornton Golf Club