Membership offer: Thornton Golf Club

Established by a group of railwaymen back in 1921, Thornton Golf Club is a much-loved scenic and wooded parkland golf course renowned for the superb condition of its greens.

The course, which is meandering bounded by the River Ore, is relatively easy walking and will provide a stirring round to players of all abilities.

It has a testing finishing five holes, which hold your attention to the very end. It is here that the River Ore comes into play with the excellent par-3 14th, aptly called ‘Burn’.

This is the most difficult par-3 on the course, where anything from a wood to a long iron can be required depending on conditions.

Members can also make use of the excellent practice facilities at the club, which include a nine-hole putting green, large practice area (more then adequate for the longest hitter) and a practice area complete with a net.

Resident teaching professional Scott Gillespie is renowned in the area and also looks after a thriving junior section.

The modern clubhouse provides first class facilities with excellent changing accommodation, shower facilities and comfortable social areas comprising two lounges and a dining area with views of the second and 18th greens.

Current offers

NOTE: Reduced rates for under 30s. Monthly payment scheme available.

Full (Aged 30-64): £511

Senior (65+): £422

Five-day: £376

Contact

Phone: 01592 771111

Email: enquiries@thorntongolfclub.co.uk

Website: thorntongolfclub.co.uk

Facebook: Thornton Golf Club