Membership offer: Torwoodlee Golf Club

With over 100 years of history, Torwoodlee is a well-established course in the Scottish Borders. Flanked by the river Gala, the course winds through mature woodland and rolling parkland.

Past captain and life member Robin Brydon has been a member for 40 years and has witnessed the club mature to now be “considered by many to be one of the finest courses in the south of Scotland”.

The course is set in a valley amongst mature trees, a river and divided by the New Borders Railway, which opened in September 2015.

The club has been voted the most friendly and most visited course many times in the last two decades by the local golf passport scheme customers.

The unique aspect of the golf course has to be its stunning views, surroundings, and wildlife coupled with the quality of its greens and fairways.

The club is moving forward both on and off the course by keeping up with new technology and improving facilities to

provide a quality experience for both members and visitors alike.

Located just two miles north of Galashiels on the A7, the club is in the centre of the borders and under an hour Edinburgh.

Current offers

Full: £395

Five-day: £375

Country (outwith 17-mile radius): £325

Contact

Phone: 01896 752260 (option 4)

Website: torwoodleegolfclub.co.uk

Facebook: Torwoodlee Golf Club

Twitter: @TorwoodleeGolf