Membership offer: Tulliallan Golf Club

One of the oldest clubs in central Scotland, Tulliallan is an impressive parkland layout nestled in the heart of Alloa.

With tree-lined fairways and a burn that meanders through most of the course, it can cater for everyone from the beginner to even the most accomplished player.

There are plenty of standout holes here, but the signature hole is undoubtedly the par-4 16th.

A fantastic hole from the medal tee that is normally played into the prevailing wind, it was recently redesigned with a new burn in front of the green and two new ponds to the left. All of those new additions make for a real challenge in spectacular surroundings.

The scenic views of the River Forth, Ochil Hills and Forth Valley only add to the experience of playing here.

The most impressive part of the round will likely be the greens, which the club is renowned for and are regarded amongst the best in the region.

The course always stands up well to even the worst weather conditions thanks to its excellent drainage, making it a great choice for a round during the winter months.

Temporary greens are seldom used at Tulliallan and the club tries to keep playing the full course with normal greens for 52 weeks of the year.

Current offers

Full: from £50 per month

Five-day: from £38 per month

Flexible*: £250

* Flexible membership includes 15 rounds of golf, official handicap and opportunity to sign on guests at a reduced rate. No joining fee or waiting list.

Contact

Phone: 01259 730396

Email: administrator@tulliallangolf.co.uk

Website: tulliallangolf.co.uk

Facebook: Tulliallan Golf Club

Twitter: @tulliallanpro

