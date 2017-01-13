Membership offer: Vale of Leven GC

Formed in 1907, Vale of Leven was originally a nine-hole course built on land leased from a local estate owner, before being increased to 18 holes in the 1920s.

Situated on the east side of the valley with tremendous views of Loch Lomond and Ben Lomond, the course at Vale of Leven is classed as being a classic mix of rolling parkland and heathland.

The course is a challenging par 67 layout which many visitors and members describe as being in “excellent condition all year round”.

The club strives to play normal greens throughout the winter period, which is one of the many reasons the club has so many return visitors.

The recently refurbished locker room offers comfortable showering and changing facilities and includes a guaranteed locker for every member.

After your round you can relax in the comfortable friendly clubhouse and enjoy a drink from the bar, a meal from the extensive menu and catch up on the sporting action via one of the big screen TVs, which show Sky Sports throughout the day and night.

A fully stocked pro shop, with trollies on-site available to rent and buggies available for hire during the summer months, complete an excellent membership package.

Current offers

• Pay nothing until April 2017. £499 for first year.

• For full details of the wide range of competitive membership packages available across different categories, contact the club directly on the details below.

Contact

Phone: 01389 752351

Email: secretary@volgc.org

Website: volgc.org

Facebook: Vale of Leven Golf Club

Twitter: @Valeoflevengc

